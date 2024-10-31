Tripura CM Saha hopeful on India-Bangladesh projects

Indian CM Dr Manik Saha of Tripura is optimistic about India-Bangladesh connectivity projects, citing positive relations, says the Times of India

When asked about the status of projects like Maître Setu and Agartala-Akhaura railway services pending inauguration, he stated, "The progress of these projects depends on which way the bilateral relations move forward. The talks are underway on different levels."

Dr Saha acknowledged Bangladesh's economic challenges following political changes, noting, "Bangladesh's economy suffered a heavy shock after the political change of guard. So far, there is no obvious bitterness between India and Bangladesh but there exists some underlying problems."

The chief minister emphasised Bangladesh's need to maintain relations with India for economic growth and expressed confidence in resolving current issues. He addressed border security concerns, stating, "I have risen cross border infiltration issue with the Centre. The stretches through which the influx of Bangladeshis took place are porous in nature. I have urged the home ministry to plug those stretches with fresh barbed wire fencing to prevent such border breaches.

Dr Saha outlined the three-tier border security system, with BSF as the primary defence, supported by Tripura State Rifles and Tripura Police working together to prevent unauthorised entry.

Statistics indicate that BSF in Tripura has detained 556 Bangladeshi nationals and 50 Rohingya migrants this year.