Trial cargo run from Kolkata to India's northeast via Bangladesh successful

South Asia

TBS Report 
18 August, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 09:46 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The trial run for cargo movement from Kolkata to the northeast via Bangladesh's Mongla port has been successfully conducted.

Indian Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik received the consignment in Tripura's Sepahijala district, reports The Hindu.

Cargo movement from West Bengal's (WB) Kolkata port to the northeastern states of the country through the India-Bangladesh Protocol route will not only reduce transit cost and time, but also help in boosting the economy, said Indian officials.

"A shipment reached Srimantapur LCS (land customs station) from Bangladesh on Tuesday. It will be transported to Silchar later. This is an experimental cargo movement from Kolkata to Srimantapur via Mongla Port-Bibir Bazaar in Bangladesh.

"It has created a new scope for transportation of consignments. Once the system is regularised, several items could be transported to the northeastern states through Bangladesh," added Pratima Bhoumik.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and Indian Assistant High Commissioner at Chattogram Dr Rajiv Ranjan were present at Srimangapur LCS during the arrival of the shipment.

An agreement and standard operating procedure on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India have been signed by the two countries.

"A consignment was successfully transported from Chattogram port to Akhura (Agartala) Integrated Check Post in 2020. This time, another shipment came from Kolkata to Srimantapur via Mongla port (Bangladesh) on an experimental basis and the process was smooth," Land Ports Authority of India, Agartala Manager Debasish Nandi told Press Trust of India (PTI).

The Indian shipping ministry will prepare a final report and discuss with its Bangladesh counterpart on regularising transportation of shipments for the northeast, he added.

