Train in India's Odisha derails, 30 dead

At least 30 people died as four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in India's Odisha, injuring many.

Several bogies of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a freight train near Bahanaga Station of Odisha district.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and four units of Odisha's DRF along with 60 ambulances were mobilised for the search and rescue operation. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed revenue minister Pramila Swain and special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

The Odisha chief secretary said that 132 injured passengers have been shifted to community healthcare centres in Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapada.

"Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level," Special Relief Commissioner Office said.

The train originates from Shalimar station in West Bengal and ends at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai. The train started its journey at 3:30pm and arrived at Balasore station at 6:30pm. It was scheduled to reach Chennai tomorrow at 4:50pm.

The movement on both up and down lines on the route has been affected by the accident as the train derailed and obstructed the other line.

West Bengal CM's first reaction

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the incident and said her government is coordinating with the Odisha government.

"Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," she said in a tweet.

"We are sending a 5-6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," the chief minister added.

The government has provided several helpline numbers – 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.

Disclaimer: The original headline and body text have been modified.