Train in India's Odisha derails, 30 dead

South Asia

Hindustan Times
02 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 09:58 pm

Related News

Train in India's Odisha derails, 30 dead

Coromandel Express collides in Odisha's Balasore, several feared dead

Hindustan Times
02 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 09:58 pm
Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore after colliding with a goods train. Photo: Twitter / @SutirthaBiswas1
Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore after colliding with a goods train. Photo: Twitter / @SutirthaBiswas1

At least 30 people died as four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in India's Odisha, injuring many.

Several bogies of the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed after colliding with a freight train near Bahanaga Station of Odisha district.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and four units of Odisha's DRF along with 60 ambulances were mobilised for the search and rescue operation. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed revenue minister Pramila Swain and special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu to rush to the accident spot and coordinate rescue and relief operations.

The Odisha chief secretary said that 132 injured passengers have been shifted to community healthcare centres in Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapada.

"Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level," Special Relief Commissioner Office said.

The train originates from Shalimar station in West Bengal and ends at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai. The train started its journey at 3:30pm and arrived at Balasore station at 6:30pm. It was scheduled to reach Chennai tomorrow at 4:50pm.

The movement on both up and down lines on the route has been affected by the accident as the train derailed and obstructed the other line.

West Bengal CM's first reaction

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the incident and said her government is coordinating with the Odisha government.

"Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," she said in a tweet.

"We are sending a 5-6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," the chief minister added.

The government has provided several helpline numbers – 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.

Disclaimer: The original headline and body text have been modified.

Top News / World+Biz

Train accident / Odisha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1d | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

7h | TBS Economy
Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

Azam Khan's entire life is like a story

2h | TBS Entertainment
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

10h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study