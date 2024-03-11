Traders, industrialists of India and Bangladesh, jointly organise Harmony Fair in Malda

Traders and industrialists of India and Bangladesh, for the first time, jointly organised a four-day Harmony Fair in Malda town for the display and sale of goods produced in two countries. Photo: Soumya De Sarkar

The Harmony Fair commenced on Saturday afternoon at the Malda College ground with apex members of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce (MMCC) from India, the Chapai Nawabganj Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNMCCI) from Bangladesh, and officials from the Malda district administration.

In total, the fair features 58 stalls, showcasing the offerings of traders from both nations.

"This is a unique initiative. Although we belong to two different countries, there is no boundary between the traditions and culture of Malda and Chapai Nawabganj. We share the same vibes and emotions. This is only the beginning. In days to come we would jointly hold many similar business ventures which would benefit the marginal producers and traders of India and Bangladesh," said Abdul Wahed, the president of the CNMCCI.

As of now, goods are exported to Bangladesh from India through the land port at Mahadipur and the rail port at Singhabad in Malda district.

"We are hopeful that a riverine port will be opened shortly and goods could be traded between the two

countries through the Mahananda and the Ganga," Wahed said.

He claimed cottage industries of Bangladesh would gain if their products were largely sold in the Indian market.

Jayanta Kundu, the president of the MMCC, said: "The concept of the harmony fair was improvised when our delegation visited Rajshahi and Dhaka of Bangladesh last August. Entrepreneurs of Bangladesh were keen to display their handicraft and products in Indian markets. We are in the process of exploring the possibility of import of fish, clothes, jute and other items through the Mahadipur land port."

"Foxnuts (makhana), silk and mango products of Malda are on display in the fair," Kundu said.

MMCC officials said their next target is to hold a similar fair in Bangladesh shortly.

The Harmony Fair will continue till March 12, said MMCC secretary Uttam Basak.