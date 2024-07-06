Trade between Tripura and Bangladesh hits Rs 716 crore

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 08:08 am

Trade between Tripura and Bangladesh hits Rs 716 crore

Tripura’s Industry and Commerce minister Santana Chakma. Photo: Collected
Tripura’s Industry and Commerce minister Santana Chakma. Photo: Collected

Tripura has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at fostering economic self-reliance among the youth of the state through industrial promotion, says Northeast Today.

Tripura's Industry and Commerce minister Santana Chakma highlighted the department's endeavours, "We are committed to empowering our youth economically by promoting industries and encouraging investments in our state."

In a press conference held today at Agartala city, Chakma said that the 'Investment Promotion Agency of Tripura' (IPAT), chaired by the Chief Minister, aimed at attracting foreign investors. "IPAT, under the leadership of our Chief Minister, will facilitate and support both domestic and international investors looking to establish industries in Tripura," the Minister explained.

The Minister further disclosed plans to establish a sprawling Pradhan Mantri Ekta Mall (Unity Mall) in Badharghat Mouja, spanning 24,122 square metres with an estimated investment of ₹150 crore. "The Ekta Mall will serve as a pivotal hub for marketing Tripura's products across the nation, enhancing our state's trade prospects," Chakma elaborated.

Regarding trade relations, the Minister disclosed that in the fiscal year 2023-24, Tripura's foreign trade with Bangladesh totaled ₹715.98 crore underscoring ongoing economic ties and opportunities for growth.

Highlighting recent achievements, Chakma noted the success of the North Eastern Investment Summit in Delhi, where Tripura secured 14 investment agreements totaling ₹1861.51 crore. "These agreements signify a significant boost to our economic scenario," she remarked.

In addition, the Minister outlined efforts to bolster micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with over 59,182 registrations on the Udyam portal and significant progress on the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma portal. "We are committed to supporting our artisans and entrepreneurs through skill enhancement and financial aid," Chakma told reporters.

Concluding the conference, Minister Santana Chakma reiterated the government's dedication to enhancing industrial infrastructure and fostering entrepreneurial spirit across Tripura aiming for comprehensive economic development in the region.

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

