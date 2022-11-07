Tourists mesmerised by Autumn's heavenly beauty of Kashmir

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:55 pm

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:45 pm

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tourists are thronging Jammu and Kashmir as it portrays a heavenly mirage on the onset of autumn season in the valley.

A major part of the beauty which prompted the tourist exodus is poplar trees. The tree doubles the beauty of the place due to its height and beauty, reads an ANI report.

Poplar trees turned into a different colour in the months of October and November. In summer, the trees are dressed in deep red, yellow and amber.

The beautiful atmosphere of the region is enhanced by the coolness in the air, mild sunshine throughout the day, cold mornings and evenings and burning poplar trees all around during this period.

Mughal Gardens are the first choice of tourists during this season as these gardens are filled with poplar trees.

Kashmir is known and recognized all over the world because of its changing seasons, be it winter or summer, spring or autumn. All the weather here has a different feel and visual appeal.

However, walking on the fallen poplar leaves in the autumn season is a different experience for tourists, according to the report.

"The thing here is different. We have seen such scenes only in movies till now. The joy and happiness that is felt today by witnessing them cannot be expressed in words," the report quoted Mumbai-based Busha Patel who visited Kashmir during this weather as saying.

"Even in Germany there is an opportunity to see the season of bitter gourd, but the fun of seeing this season in Kashmir is somewhat different," Alex who visited Kashmir for the first time from Germany said.

Mesmerised with the beauty of the poplar tree in front of Dal Lake, he said that the place is "truly heaven".

"The view here is quite beautiful. This beautiful poplar in front of Dal Lake and this lush garden, this is truly heaven," he said.

Poplar is a fruitless tree but its wood is precious. In intense heat, its shade makes life refreshing, while in heavy rains, it does not allow you to get wet under its shade. Local people collect poplar leaves to make charcoal which is used in Roati kangari during heavy snowfall.

Jammu and Kashmir

