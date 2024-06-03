Tourism hot spot Maldives will ban Israelis from entering the country

AP/UNB
03 June, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:48 am

Tourism hot spot Maldives will ban Israelis from entering the country

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File photo/File Photo
An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File photo/File Photo

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza.

The president's office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.

It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign.

Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said in response that the Foreign Ministry recommends Israelis avoid any travel to the Maldives, including those with foreign passports, and those currently there to consider leaving.

Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.

