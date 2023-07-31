Toll in Pakistan suicide bombing rises to 54

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:01 pm

Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department registered a first information report of the attack at a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district

Damaged property lay around after an explosion by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan, on 30 July. Photo: Reuters
Damaged property lay around after an explosion by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan, on 30 July. Photo: Reuters

The death toll in a suicide bombing of a political rally by a religious group allied to Pakistan's government rose to 54 on Monday, compounding security concerns in the runup to a general election in November.

Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a first information report of the attack at a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district, reports DAWN.

According to Reuters, the JUI-F is known for its links to hardline Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the Pakistani government.

JUI-F Khar General Secretary Ziaullah, JUI-F District Press Secretary Mujahid Khan and his son were among the dead, according to DAWN. The militant Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar today, KP CTD Additional Inspector General (IG) Shaukat Abbas said the death toll from the blast had risen to 54 while the number of injured people stood at 83.

He added that 46 of the deceased had been identified.

According to the CTD official, the convention began at 2pm and the blast occurred at four past ten.

"We have collected ball bearings from the site of the blast," he said, adding that the group behind the blast and that there was no specific target of the attack.

The additional IG further stated that the suspects "have been almost tracked down in the initial action" taken so far, adding that a forensic report pertaining to the incident was awaited.

Earlier today, Dr Naseeb Gul, the district medical superintendent of the Khar hospital, told Dawn.com today that the death toll of the explosion increased to 46 after another injured person succumbed to his wounds.

He said approximately 90 wounded people were brought to the medical facility, adding that 36 bodies had been handed over to the heirs after identification.

Meanwhile, traders in Bajaur have announced a shutter-down strike across the district.

