Toll from India's Assam floods rises to 89 with 7 more deaths yesterday

South Asia

Hindustan Times
22 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:48 pm

FILE PHOTO: People disembark a boat after they were evacuated from a flooded village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
FILE PHOTO: People disembark a boat after they were evacuated from a flooded village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

The toll from the Assam floods rose to 89 as seven more deaths were reported from five of the 32 deluge-hit districts on Tuesday, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in a bulletin.

Three people drowned in Kamrup and one each in Darrang, Karimganj, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. One person was reported missing from Kamrup.

The floods have affected over 5.5 million including 1.25 million in Barpeta alone, followed by Dhubri (594,708), Darrang (547,421), Nagaon (457,381), and Kamrup (400,214), making them the five worst-affected districts.

The government is operating 1,687 relief camps in 27 districts. Barpeta alone has over 88,000 people living in relief camps.

The bulletin said nearly 60,000 domestic animals have been washed away by floods. Around 2600 houses have been fully or partially damaged. On Tuesday, 3,652 marooned people were rescued across 11 affected districts.

Landslides were also reported from Hailakandi, Guwahati, and Patherkandi.

 

