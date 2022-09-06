Three Nigerians arrested attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally

South Asia

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 09:52 am

Related News

Three Nigerians arrested attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 09:52 am
Three Nigerians arrested attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally

Three Nigerians were arrested by the Tripura police while attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally on Monday (5 September).

The arrests were made from the border area of Konaban in Tripura's Sepahijala district, reported Northeast Now.

As per reports, they were detained by the customs department based on inputs of them trying to enter Bangladesh illegally through the international border at Konaban.

Later, the officials took them to the Madhupur police station in Tripura.

The detainees confessed to trying to enter Bangladesh after the preliminary interrogation. 

They also said an auto driver was assisting them with the attempt.

The police have arrested the owner of the auto-rickshaw.

Further investigation into the case has been initiated.

However, the police have not yet disclosed why they were attempting to enter Bangladesh.

Top News / World+Biz

Tripura / Nigerian / bangladesh Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

16h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

19h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

20h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 