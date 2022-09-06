Three Nigerians arrested attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally

Three Nigerians were arrested by the Tripura police while attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally on Monday (5 September).

The arrests were made from the border area of Konaban in Tripura's Sepahijala district, reported Northeast Now.

As per reports, they were detained by the customs department based on inputs of them trying to enter Bangladesh illegally through the international border at Konaban.

Later, the officials took them to the Madhupur police station in Tripura.

The detainees confessed to trying to enter Bangladesh after the preliminary interrogation.

They also said an auto driver was assisting them with the attempt.

The police have arrested the owner of the auto-rickshaw.

Further investigation into the case has been initiated.

However, the police have not yet disclosed why they were attempting to enter Bangladesh.