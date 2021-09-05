Three killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border: police

05 September, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 01:30 pm

At least three paramilitary guards were killed Sunday when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, police said.

The bomber targeted Frontier Constabulary guards in the Mian Ghundi neighborhood of the city -- close to the Afghanistan border -- where Hazara Shiite merchants were trading vegetables.

Azhar Akram, a deputy inspector general of police, told AFP that 20 people were injured in the blast, including civilians.

A spokesman for the police's Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed the toll.

Shiite Muslims have been frequently targeted in restive Balochistan by radical Sunni Islamist groups, who consider them a heretical sect. Frontier guards have also been targeted by Baloch insurgents, who have been waging a simmering insurgency for greater autonomy.

 

 

