Three British men being held in Afghanistan: UK non-profit group

BSS/AFP
02 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 09:44 am

Afghan Red Crescent medics and volunteers transport earthquake victims to hospitals in Spera district, Khost province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022. Afghan Red Crescent Society/Handout via REUTERS
Afghan Red Crescent medics and volunteers transport earthquake victims to hospitals in Spera district, Khost province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022. Afghan Red Crescent Society/Handout via REUTERS

Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, UK non-profit group the Presidium Network said on Saturday.

The group said on Twitter it had been "working closely with two of the families".

"We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families," the UK's foreign ministry added in a statement.

Scott Richards of the Presidium Network told Sky News: "We believe they are in good health and being well treated.

"We have no reason to believe they've been subject to any negative treatment such as torture and we're told that they are as good as can be expected in such circumstances."

There had been "no meaningful contact" between authorities and the two men Presidium is assisting, he added.

These two men are believed to have been held by the Taliban since January.

It is not known how long the third man has been held for.

Media reports named the men as charity medic Kevin Cornwell, 53, an unnamed manager of a hotel for aid workers and YouTube star Miles Routledge.

Presidium on Twitter urged the Taliban to be "considerate of what we believe is a misunderstanding and release these men".

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

1h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Club: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

TikTok ban: 'Now all of China knows you're here'. But so does the US

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

1d | Food

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

8m | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

23m | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

23m | TBS World
IPL introduces 'Impact player'

IPL introduces 'Impact player'

28m | TBS SPORTS

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend