"Thought it was a nut, I'm traumatised": Mumbai man finds finger in ice cream

A human finger has been found in a cone ice cream by a doctor in Mumbai, India, leaving him traumatised.

The doctor, Orlem Brandon Serrao, had ordered it online from Yummo Ice Creams and discovered the body part after eating about half of a butterscotch cone, says NDTV.

In a photo shared online, a human finger could be seen sticking out of the cone ice cream.

Dr Serrao, sharing his harrowing experience, said he first thought it was a nut, but luckily did not swallow it.

"I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app yesterday. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream of Yummo brand. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece, but still spat it out to check what it was," said Dr Serrao in a video statement.

A careful examination of the "solid piece" left him in shock.

"I am a doctor so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatised," he said.

Dr Serrao immediately put it in an ice pack so he could show it to the police and filed a complaint with the Malad police.

A case has now been registered against the Yummo brand for food adulteration and endangering human life. Indian police have also sent the ice cream for investigation and the finger for forensic analysis.

The presence of a body part in the food item has also raised suspicion of a conspiracy and further probe is on, the police said.