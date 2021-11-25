Thai PM meets Huawei CEO to collaborate on digital transformation

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-ch, attended a virtual executive meeting with Huawei Technologies CEO Ren Zhengfei Gen on Thursday (25 November).

Gen Prayut expressed appreciation for Huawei's continued support of Thailand's digital transformation and post-pandemic recovery, and his eagerness to further strengthen cooperation with Huawei to promote the Thailand 4.0 strategy and digital talent cultivation, said a press release.

During the virtual meeting, Prayut and Ren exchanged views on how to consolidate digital competitiveness and build a strong foundation for ICT talent in Thailand.

The Thai PM also stressed the important role that advanced ICT technologies and digital innovation would play in supporting Thailand's economic resilience and sustainability, stating that "Huawei has provided profound contributions to Thailand's fight against the pandemic and digital transformation."

"I am deeply impressed by Huawei history and dedication culture. In the future, Thailand is eager to cooperating with Huawei in various areas, including digital economy, 5G smart hospital, cloud and computing, digital power, smart logistics and data center," he added.

Huawei CEO expressed his gratitude for Thai government's trust in Huawei and congratulated Thailand on its achievements in 5G rollout.

He emphasised that "Huawei and Thailand have been working together to build a strong digital infrastructure foundation. In the future, we look forward to accelerating the integration of digital technologies in Thailand's key industries, especially in port and airport scenarios."

"We have strong belief in Thailand's successful digital transformation and talent development. Our local team will work closely with Thai customers and partners to serve the country's social and economic development with technology solutions." Ren said.

Towards Thailand's digital blueprint to become the ASEAN digital hub, Huawei and Thailand have been closely cooperating in two key areas.

First, in line with the Thailand 4.0 strategy, Huawei has worked with its customers to accelerate Thailand's digital transformation and ICT infrastructure innovation. Through the adoption of 5G, Cloud, and AI, Huawei and its industry partners are enabling Thailand's key sectors and creating exciting opportunities across multiple areas, including healthcare, education, transportation, e-government, and smart city, to bolster Thailand's long-term socioeconomic development and digital ecosystem.

Second, Gen Prayut and Ren also highlighted a commitment to cultivate upskilled and digital talent in Thailand. In order to drive Thailand's digital transformation and long-term development, both men stressed that the public and private sector must work together to build an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all.

Aiming to cultivate Thailand's local ICT talent and digital workforce, Huawei established the Huawei ASEAN Academy (Thailand) in 2019, which has trained over 41,000 ICT professionals and provided training to 1,300 small and medium-sized enterprises, said a press release.

Huawei has also signed MOUs with more than 20 Thai universities. With a digital world fast approaching, Huawei is determined to ensure that no one is left behind through digital inclusion initiatives that enhance the digital knowledge and employment prospects of vulnerable groups.