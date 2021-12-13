Terrorists open fire at police bus on Srinagar outskirts, 2 cops die, 12 hurt

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 09:54 pm

PM Narendra Modi sought details on the terror attack and offered his condolences to the families of the personnel who were killed in the incident, his office shared on Twitter

File Photo: Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar, August 5, 2019/ Reuters
File Photo: Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar, August 5, 2019/ Reuters

At least two of the 14 police personnel injured in a terror attack near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to their injuries at the hospital on Monday. 

The policemen were injured after terrorists opened fire on a bus they were travelling near Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of the city. 

Among the deceased were an assistant sub-inspector and selection grade constable, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Twitter. The other injured personnel were undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, officials said, adding further details are awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought details on the terror attack and offered his condolences to the families of the personnel who were killed in the incident, his office shared on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Rangreth area, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

 

