Terror attack in Indias’ Kashmir, 9 pilgrims killed

A bus carrying pilgrims loses control and falls into a gorge following the terror attack, in Reasi on Sunday. Reportedly, 9 people have lost their lives in the incident. Photo: ANI

At least nine pilgrims in India, including a child, were killed and 33 other passengers were injured after terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu.

Ambushed by the terrorists in Reasi, the 53-seater bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at around 6:15 pm on Sunday.

"A group of militants attacked a Yatri bus coming from the Ransoo area of district Reasi. Due to the attack, the driver of the bus lost control, and the bus fell into a deep gorge near the Kanda area of Pouni. Due to the accident, nine people died, and 33 others were injured," Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said.

I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 9, 2024

Here are the latest updates on the attack: