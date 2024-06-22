Technical team to visit Bangladesh soon to discuss Teesta conservation: Modi

Ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Hindustan Times

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said a technical team will soon visit Bangladesh to discuss the conservation of the Teesta river.

The Indian PM made the announcement about the technical team's visit during his press statements, which followed a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi this morning (22 June).

Modi said, "...Though in the last year, we have met ten times, today's is a special meeting as PM Sheikh Hasina is our first State Guest in our third tenure."

"Bangladesh is in the centre of our neighbourhood first policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. We have implemented multiple projects for the welfare of people in the past year," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was greeted by Modi at the presidential residence in the national capital and was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon her arrival.

She and Modi met ministers and delegates from both countries at the venue, after which she left for Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Hasina is scheduled to hold a tete-a-tete meeting with PM Modi later in the day.