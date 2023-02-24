Team from India's Howrah back from Bangladesh coast trek

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 10:02 am

Team from India's Howrah back from Bangladesh coast trek

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 10:02 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A team of seven Indian adventure sports enthusiasts from Howrah returned on Wednesday (22 February) after completing a 120km coastal trek - from Shah Parir Dwip to Najira Tek - in Bangladesh.

They also cleaned a part of the beach near Patuar Tek and visited two schools to distribute supplies to students, a member said. The trek route they followed ran along the beach at Cox's Bazar, reports Times of India.

The team from Howrah Adventure Sports Association, led by Ujjal Das, began their journey with Bangladeshi trekkers on 17 February.

"We have been on longer treks, but this one was tricky as we had to cross rivulets," said Debasish Chakraborty, a team member.

The team goes on a trek once a year.

"Trekking on sand may sound easy, but it's not less difficult than advanced treks. Compared to mountain climbing, where one has to cover 10km-12km a day, we walk nearly 30km. Our bags weigh at least 15kg," Chakraborty said.

