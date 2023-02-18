Tata Steel ships 960 tonne TMT bars to Tripura via Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 09:10 am
18 February, 2023

Tata Steel ships 960 tonne TMT bars to Tripura via Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tata Steel successfully completed the first multi-modal shipment of 960 tonnes of TMT bars from West Bengal's Haldia Port to Tripura's Agartala through inland waterways using the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route.

"The possibility of using this route to service additional, smaller-lot regions along the river is also worth exploring. The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route is more economical as well as environmentally more responsible, Tata Steel Chief Group Shipping, Ranjan Sinha, said in a statement on Thursday, reports Times of India.

The entire transportation from flag-off to receiving material at the distributor's warehouse in Agartala was completed in 17 days, it said.

Earlier in 2022, the company had successfully shipped 1,800 tonnes of finished steel products from Haldia Port in West Bengal to Pandu Port in Assam using the IBP route via the Brahmaputra river, it added, reports Business Standard.

