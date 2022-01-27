Tata Group officially takes over Air India

South Asia

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

Tata Group officially takes over Air India

A consortium of lenders led by SBI will provide loans to Tata Group for the smooth functioning of the debt-laden Air India

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Tata Group officially takes over Air India

Tata Group has officially taken over Air India from the government on Thursday.

Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekharan met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, before the official handover of the Air India to the Tata Group. The Prime Minister's Office released the photo of the meeting between PM Modi and Tata chairman.

The official handover of Air India is the first major successful deal of privatisation in the last few decades. This also marks the homecoming of Air India, launched in 1932 by Tata Group's former chairman JRD Tata. As the chairman met PM Modi, senior officials reached the headquarters of Air India in New Delhi and the final handover process was completed with the members resigning from the Air India Board. 

The Tata group has already planned the changes they are planning to bring in and the first has already been implemented on Thursday in four flights operating from Mumbai. The Tata Group provided enhanced meal services on AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru).

In October last year, Tata Group won the bid the acquire the debt-laden Air India along with Air India Express and 50% state in AISATS. For smooth functioning of the airlines, an SBI-led consortium of lenders has agreed to provide loans to the Tata Group. All large lenders, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India, are part of the consortium, reports said.

As of August 31, Air India had a total debt of ₹61,562 crore. Around 75 per cent of this debt or ₹46,262 crore will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle AIAHL before handing over the loss-making airline to Tata Group.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Tata Group / Air India / Air India hand over

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanjim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

6h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

7h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

23h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka