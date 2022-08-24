Tamil Nadu: Two Bangladesh citizens held for staying without visa for a year

The Perundurai police arrested two Bangladesh nationals for staying in Erdoe, Tamil Nadu without visa.

Based on information, the police raided a premise at Panikkampalayam on Monday, where they found two persons identified as Samsusjoman Sardar (39) and Allaudin Gazi (33) staying without a proper permit.

The two when inquired admitted that they are working in a private firm for the past one-year without any visa. The police arrested them and registered a case under section 3 (2) (c) read with 14 of the Foreigners Act and 3 (3) Passport (entry to India) Act.

The Bangladesh nationals' passports were seized by the police. They were later taken to Puzal prison in Chennai and were remanded there, police said.