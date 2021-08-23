Taliban warn of 'consequences' if Afghan pullout extended

Reuters
23 August, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 05:39 pm

Members of Taliban forces keep watch at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Taliban forces keep watch at a check point in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban will not extend an Aug 31 deadline for Western forces to leave Afghanistan, two sources in the Islamist group told Reuters on Monday.

The sources, however, said no Western government or official had approached the Taliban to extend the deadline.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's spokesperson, said that 31 August was a red line.

"It's a red line. [US] President [Joe] Biden announced that on 31 August  they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that," he said.

He said President Biden had said troops would be out by that date, and extending it meant extending Afghanistan's occupation.

Shaheen warned of consequences if that were to change.

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," said Suhail Shaheen.

He added: "It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction."

Thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals are still scrambling to get on flights out of the country.

