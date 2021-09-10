Taliban was ‘businesslike, professional’ in new evacuation: White House

South Asia

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 12:16 pm

Related News

Taliban was ‘businesslike, professional’ in new evacuation: White House

The departure from Kabul to Doha on a chartered Qatar Airways flight Thursday marked "a positive first step" with the new regime, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said

TBS Report
10 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2021, 12:16 pm
Photo :NDTV
Photo :NDTV

The United States on Thursday praised the Taliban as businesslike and cooperative in facilitating the first evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan since the US military withdrawal.

The departure from Kabul to Doha on a chartered Qatar Airways flight Thursday marked "a positive first step" with the new regime, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said, reports the NDTV citing the Agence France-Presse,

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA," she said in a statement, referring to Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.

"They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort."

Nearly 40 US citizens or permanent residents were invited to board the flight but only 21 were on board, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet late Thursday.

"Of course we would like to see more such flights," he had said earlier. "We have heard public statements that more, in fact, may be forthcoming."

The United States had previously said that a little more than 100 Americans were believed to remain in Afghanistan after President Joe Biden ended the 20-year military mission in August.

Price said that most Americans remaining had connections in Afghanistan and had to make "wrenching" decisions on whether to leave and did not need to decide now.

"This opportunity doesn't expire if they turn it down one day, if they change their mind the next or even next year," Price said.

A round-the-clock airlift in the final two weeks of the war shuttled more than 123,000 people, including most Americans in Afghanistan.

Horne said the United States "facilitated" Thursday's departure of Americans from Afghanistan and thanked Qatar for its role in the effort.

"We have been working intensely" to ensure the safe departure, and the flight is the result of "careful and hard diplomacy and engagement," she said.

The flight comes two days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Qatar, the transit point for around half of the people airlifted from Afghanistan.

Biden and his administration have come under fierce criticism for having left Americans at the mercy of the Taliban.

Representative Mike Waltz and Senator Lindsey Graham, both fierce Republican critics of the withdrawal, welcomed the Qatari flight.

But they added in a joint statement that "it was inexcusable that the Biden administration allowed a terrorist regime to dictate the terms of allowing Americans to leave on their own with their families."

"The United States does not take orders from terrorists," they said.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Afghanistan / USA / Afghanistan Evacuation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

20h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

20h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

20h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

5
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

6
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds