Taliban urge people to leave airport in Afghan capital after 12 killed since Sunday

South Asia

Reuters
19 August, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 01:48 pm

Related News

Taliban urge people to leave airport in Afghan capital after 12 killed since Sunday

"We don't want to hurt anyone at the airport," said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified

Reuters
19 August, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 01:48 pm
People gathered outside the airport react to gunfire, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Photo :Reuters
People gathered outside the airport react to gunfire, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2021 in this still image taken from video. Photo :Reuters

 A total of 12 people have been killed in and around the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Taliban and NATO officials said, since the Taliban seized the city on Sunday, triggering a rush of fearful people trying to leave.

The deaths were caused either by gun shots or in stampedes, the Taliban official said on Thursday, and he urged people still crowded at the gates of the facility to go home if they did not have the legal right to travel.

"We don't want to hurt anyone at the airport," said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.

World+Biz

Taliban / Afghan / airport / KabulHasFallen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

21h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

21h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

21h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes