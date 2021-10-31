Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance: officials

The supreme leader of the Taliban mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada has made his first-ever public appearance, officials announced Sunday, addressing a meeting of supporters in southern city Kandahar.

"The Commander of the Faithful Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, may Allah save him, appeared at a big gathering in the famous madrassa Darul Uloom Hakimah and spoke for ten minutes to his brave soldiers and disciplines," according to the title of an audio recording circulated by official Taliban accounts.