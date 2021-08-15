Taliban spokesman says 'awaiting a peaceful transfer of power'
"We are the servants of the people and of this country," Suhail Shaheen said
A spokesman for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, has said "there will be no revenge" on the people of Afghanistan.
"We assure the people in Afghanistan, particularly in the city of Kabul, that their properties, their lives are safe - there will be no revenge on anyone," Shaheen called a BBC presenter live on air and.
"We are the servants of the people and of this country," he add.