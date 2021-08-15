Taliban spokesman says 'awaiting a peaceful transfer of power'

South Asia

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 07:17 pm

Related News

Taliban spokesman says 'awaiting a peaceful transfer of power'

"We are the servants of the people and of this country," Suhail Shaheen said

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 07:17 pm
File photo of Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen | Photo Credits: Dimitar Dilkoff via AFP
File photo of Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen | Photo Credits: Dimitar Dilkoff via AFP

A spokesman for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, has said "there will be no revenge" on the people of Afghanistan.

"We assure the people in Afghanistan, particularly in the city of Kabul, that their properties, their lives are safe - there will be no revenge on anyone," Shaheen called a BBC presenter live on air and.

"We are the servants of the people and of this country," he add.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

23h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie