Taliban soldiers 'firing into air' at Kabul airport to disperse crowds

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 08:50 pm

Taliban soldiers 'firing into air' at Kabul airport to disperse crowds

Massive chaos continued outside the airport, the official said, adding that the Western forces’ “chaotic evacuation plan” from Afghanistan was to blame

Taliban fighters ride on a police vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban fighters ride on a police vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Taliban commanders and soldiers were firing into the air to disperse crowds at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said.

"We have no intention to injure anyone," he said, reports the Al Jazeera citing Reuters.

Massive chaos continued outside the airport, the official said, adding that the Western forces' "chaotic evacuation plan" from Afghanistan was to blame.

