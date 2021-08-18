Taliban soldiers ‘firing into air’ at Kabul airport to disperse crowds
Massive chaos continued outside the airport, the official said, adding that the Western forces’ “chaotic evacuation plan” from Afghanistan was to blame
Taliban commanders and soldiers were firing into the air to disperse crowds at Kabul airport, a Taliban official said.
"We have no intention to injure anyone," he said, reports the Al Jazeera citing Reuters.
