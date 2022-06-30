Taliban smuggling weapons to Pakistan

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 07:32 pm

Representational image. Photo: ANI
Taliban forces are selling the weapons of former security members at an arms market in Afghanistan's Zabul province and smuggled most of them to Pakistan, The ANI reported quoting a local media.

Taking to Twitter, Payk Media, a local media outlet in Afghanistan said, "Taliban commanders are selling the weapons of ex-security force members at arms markets in Zabul province, local sources said. According to sources, most of the weapons secretly sold in Zabul by Taliban commanders are smuggled into Pakistan."

In the southern province of Kandahar, Taliban security forces seized over a dozen assault rifles and ammunition.

The recovered weapons included six AK-47s, thirteen pistols, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and 19 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) mines, according to an official quoted by Xinhua.

Afghan's senior police officer Mullah Abdul Ghani Haqbin on Sunday said that three people were arrested by the security forces for keeping arms illegally.

The Taliban-run administration would spare no effort to collect arms from individuals as part of the efforts to ensure law and order in Afghanistan, the senior police officer said.

