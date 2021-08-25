Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

South Asia

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 06:34 pm

Related News

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

Rather than a battered Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle slung over their shoulder, the men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 06:34 pm
A video grab taken from Afghan TV RTA shows propaganda images of Taliban’s Badri 313 Special Forces patrolling streets in an unidentified location in Afghanistan [RTA TV/AFP]
A video grab taken from Afghan TV RTA shows propaganda images of Taliban’s Badri 313 Special Forces patrolling streets in an unidentified location in Afghanistan [RTA TV/AFP]

The Taliban has been showing off its own "special forces" on social media, soldiers in new uniforms equipped with looted American equipment who contrast sharply with the image of the usual Afghan fighter.

Pictures and videos of fighters in the so-called "Badri 313" unit show men in uniforms, boots, balaclavas and body armour similar to those worn by special forces around the world – and unlike the shalwar kameez, turban and sandals of the traditional Taliban fighter, reports the Al Jazeera.

Rather than a battered Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle slung over their shoulder, the men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Badri 313 / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

3h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

3h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding