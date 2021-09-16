Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

South Asia

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 12:00 pm

Related News

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 12:00 pm
Men are pictured as Afghanistan&#039;s Taliban-controlled central bank seizes a large amount of money in cash and gold from former top government officials, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh, in Afghanistan, in this handout obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Men are pictured as Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank seizes a large amount of money in cash and gold from former top government officials, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh, in Afghanistan, in this handout obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank said it had seized nearly $12.4 million in cash and gold from former top government officials on Wednesday, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh.

In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in officials' houses, although it did not yet know for what purpose.

Saleh's whereabouts are unknown. He has vowed to resist the Taliban, who stormed to power a month ago, and last week a family member said the Taliban had executed his brother Rohullah Azizi.

In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency. It comes amid growing worries that the country's banks and firms are running short of money, especially dollars, which are widely used.

In a sign that the Taliban are looking to recoup assets belonging to former government officials, the central bank issued a circular to local banks last week asking them to freeze the accounts of politically exposed individuals linked to the previous government, two commercial bankers said. 

World+Biz

Taliban / Afghan / official

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents