Taliban says it does not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily

Taliban militants hand over their weapons after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program, in Herat January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoiab

The Taliban's political office said on Thursday that the group did not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.