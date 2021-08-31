Taliban says formation of new Afghan govt in its final stages

Head of the Taliban delegation Abdul Salam Hanafi, accompanied by Taliban officials Amir Khan Muttaqi, Shahabuddin Delawar and Abdul Latin Mansour, walks down a hotel lobby during the talks in Qatar's capital Doha on Aug. 12. PHOTO: REUTERS

The formation of Afghanistan's new government is in its final stages, the Taliban has said, as the US withdrew the last of its forces from the country.

"The government will take shape in the following few days," Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader said, reports the Al Jazeera.

He added that it was still too early to say who will be part of the new cabinet.

"We have covered about 90 to 95 percent and we will announce the final outcome in the following few days," he said.

Celebratory gunfire was heard across Kabul following the US withdrawal.

The Taliban took complete control of the Kabul airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a tweet following the US withdrawal, Haqqani said that "we made history again. The 20-year occupation of Afghanistan by the United States and NATO ended tonight."

Haqqani said that the overall aims of the new government will be "to maintain and be faithful to what we are fighting for. To serve the Afghan people and to serve Islam".

The Taliban has said it wants to form an "inclusive" government and that it has been talking to members of former governments to encourage them to join a new administration. It has also pledged to respect human rights and women's freedoms "within Islamic law".