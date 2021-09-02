Taliban may announce cabinet on Friday following afternoon prayers

The Taliban said they were close to forming a new government. Two Taliban sources told AFP news agency that the announcement of a cabinet may take place on Friday following afternoon prayers.

Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on social media that a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul for the event.

The Ministry of Information and Cultural affairs has made arrangements for the upcoming ceremony in the Presidential Palace. The announcement of the new government will be made in this upcoming ceremony. pic.twitter.com/kNRntQ4L1i— Ahmadullah Muttaqi (@Ahmadmuttaqi01) September 1, 2021

The formation of a Taliban government comes just days after the chaotic pullout of US forces from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war with an astounding military victory for the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, had said a new government was a matter of a few days away.