Taliban may announce cabinet on Friday following afternoon prayers

South Asia

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said a new government was a matter of a few days away

Picture: Twitter@Ahmadmuttaqi01
Picture: [email protected]

The Taliban said they were close to forming a new government. Two Taliban sources told AFP news agency that the announcement of a cabinet may take place on Friday following afternoon prayers.

Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on social media that a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul for the event.

The formation of a Taliban government comes just days after the chaotic pullout of US forces from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war with an astounding military victory for the Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, had said a new government was a matter of a few days away.

