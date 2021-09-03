Taliban say they 'have right to raise voice for Muslims in Kashmir'

South Asia

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 11:30 am

Related News

Taliban say they 'have right to raise voice for Muslims in Kashmir'

"We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country," Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 11:30 am
File photo of Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen | Photo Credits: Dimitar Dilkoff via AFP
File photo of Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen | Photo Credits: Dimitar Dilkoff via AFP

The Taliban has said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere including in Kashmir. However, it added that the group does not have the policy to raise arms against any country.

"We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country," Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said in an interview, reports the NDTV citing BBC Urdu.

"We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws," he added.

Shaheen's remarks are in contrast with the group's earlier statements on Kashmir. Days after taking control of Kabul, the Taliban had said Kashmir is a "bilateral and an internal matter".

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said India's aim is to ensure Afghanistan's land is not used for terror activity of any kind.

Recently, a leader of Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has said that the Taliban would help the country in "liberating" Kashmir from India.

Speaking at a television news debate,leader Neelam Irshad Sheikh said, "Taliban have said that they are with us and they will help us in [liberating] Kashmir."

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Taliban / Afghanistan / India / Pakistan / Kashmir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

20h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

20h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

20h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends