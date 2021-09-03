Taliban say they 'have right to raise voice for Muslims in Kashmir'

The Taliban has said that it has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere including in Kashmir. However, it added that the group does not have the policy to raise arms against any country.

"We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, India, and any other country," Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said in an interview, reports the NDTV citing BBC Urdu.

"We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws," he added.

Shaheen's remarks are in contrast with the group's earlier statements on Kashmir. Days after taking control of Kabul, the Taliban had said Kashmir is a "bilateral and an internal matter".

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said India's aim is to ensure Afghanistan's land is not used for terror activity of any kind.

Recently, a leader of Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has said that the Taliban would help the country in "liberating" Kashmir from India.

Speaking at a television news debate,leader Neelam Irshad Sheikh said, "Taliban have said that they are with us and they will help us in [liberating] Kashmir."