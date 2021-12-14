Taliban rule marked by killings, denial of women's rights - UN

South Asia

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:45 pm

Related News

Taliban rule marked by killings, denial of women's rights - UN

Families face "severe poverty and hunger" this winter amid reports of child labour, early marriages and "even the sale of children", said Nada al-Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights

Reuters
14 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:45 pm
Afghan women&#039;s rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan women's rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
  • UN rights office gives grim update on Afghanistan
  • Says killings continue across the country, most by Taliban
  • Decries Taliban recruitment of boys, curbs on women's rights
  • Families face severe poverty, reports of 'sale of children'
  • Envoy of deposed govt denounces 'total reversal' of advances

More than 100 former Afghan national security forces and others have been killed since the Taliban takeover in August, most at the hands of the hardline Islamist group which is recruiting boy soldiers and quashing women's rights, the UN said on Tuesday.

Nada al-Nashif, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that in addition, at least 50 suspected members of a local affiliate of Islamic State known as ISIS-Khorasan - an ideological foe of the Taliban - died by hanging and beheading.

In a speech to the Human Rights Council, she described Taliban rule as being marked by extrajudicial killings across the country and restrictions on women's and girls' basic rights.

Families face "severe poverty and hunger" this winter amid reports of child labour, early marriages and "even the sale of children", al-Nashif said.

At least 72 of the more than 100 alleged killings have been attributed to the Taliban, she said, adding: "In several cases, the bodies were publicly displayed. This has exacerbated fear among this sizeable category of the population."

The Taliban decree earlier this month fails to refer to women's and girl's rights to education, work and their freedom of movement and to participate in public life, al-Nashif said.

At least eight Afghan activists and two journalists have been killed since August, while the UN has also documented 59 unlawful detentions and she said.

"The safety of Afghan judges, prosecutors, and lawyers – particularly women legal professionals – is a matter for particular alarm", she added.

Afghanistan's envoy from the former government accused the Taliban of committing a wide range of abuses including targeted killings and enforced disappearances. L8N2SZ2AA

"With the military takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, not only we see a total reversal of two decades of advances...but the group is also committing a litany of abuses with full impunity which in many cases is going unreported and undocumented," Nasir Ahmad Andisha told the forum.

Andisha, Kabul's UN ambassador to the UN in Geneva who is still recognised by the world body, said that "credible reports have testified accounts of ethnic and tribal purging in several provinces of the country".

Top News / World+Biz

UN / Taliban / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?