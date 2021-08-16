Taliban releases new video, promises ‘serenity’ for nation

South Asia

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 12:32 pm

Related News

Taliban releases new video, promises ‘serenity’ for nation

"The way we have come through was unexpected as we have reached the position which was never expected," he also added

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 12:32 pm
A video clip was released by the Taliban the day after seizing Kabul. Photo: Reuters
A video clip was released by the Taliban the day after seizing Kabul. Photo: Reuters

Taliban leaders has promised to provide "serenity" for the nation in a newly released video.

Now is the time for provide for the people of Afghanistan and improve their lives, says the deputy leader of Taliban, reports BBC.

The comments were made in a new video clip released by the militants, a day after fighters seized the capital Kabul and declared victory.

"Now is the time to trial, we will give services to our nation, we give serenity to the whole nation, that we will go as far as possible for the betterment of their lives," Mullah Baradar Akhund said to the camera while sitting amongst a group of other fighters.

"The way we have come through was unexpected as we have reached the position which was never expected," he also added.

 

Top News / World+Biz

KabulHasFallen / Taliban / video

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie