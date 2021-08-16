Taliban releases new video, promises ‘serenity’ for nation

A video clip was released by the Taliban the day after seizing Kabul. Photo: Reuters

Taliban leaders has promised to provide "serenity" for the nation in a newly released video.

Now is the time for provide for the people of Afghanistan and improve their lives, says the deputy leader of Taliban, reports BBC.

The comments were made in a new video clip released by the militants, a day after fighters seized the capital Kabul and declared victory.

"Now is the time to trial, we will give services to our nation, we give serenity to the whole nation, that we will go as far as possible for the betterment of their lives," Mullah Baradar Akhund said to the camera while sitting amongst a group of other fighters.

"The way we have come through was unexpected as we have reached the position which was never expected," he also added.