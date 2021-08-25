Taliban prohibits foreign transfer of US dollars and local artefacts

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 07:50 pm

It comes as the Taliban face mounting pressure on their finances from abroad

A money changer holds a stack of Afghan currency on a street in central Kabul April 2, 2014. Photo :Reuters
The Taliban say they have banned Afghans from transferring American dollars and local artefacts abroad.

Speaking with the Afghan Islamic Press, a Taliban spokesperson said anyone caught with these items would have them confiscated, and they'd face legal action, reports the BBC.

It comes as the Taliban face mounting pressure on their finances from abroad.

The Afghan central bank has reserves of roughly $9 billion, most of which is held in America. But the US has barred the Taliban from withdrawing any of its assets in America.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also suspended their aid and loans to Afghanistan.

