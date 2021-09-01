Taliban prepare to announce government

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 06:22 pm

Taliban’s political office in Qatar Sher Abbas Stanekzai said those who served in government in the past two decades would not be included

If the presumptive head of the new government, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, is barred from using Facebook, the Afghan people may pay the price. Photo: Reuters
If the presumptive head of the new government, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, is barred from using Facebook, the Afghan people may pay the price. Photo: Reuters

The deputy head of the Taliban's political office in Qatar Sher Abbas Stanekzai said a Taliban government could be announced in the next two days and would be inclusive - with a role for women at lower levels but not in very high positions.

He also said those who served in government in the past two decades would not be included,reports the BBC Pashto.

He said the recent chaos at Kabul airport was due to the mismanagement by the Americans, and $30 million was now needed for repairs. He added that the airport would be ready to resume operations in two days.

A Qatar aircraft carrying technicians on Wednesday landed in Kabul, AFP quoted a source as saying.

 

