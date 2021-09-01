Taliban parade captured US military equipment in Kandahar

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:50 pm

Picture: Collected
Taliban fighters have stood aboard captured Humvees as they prepared for a parade of plundered US military hardware in their southern Afghan heartland.

A long line of green vehicles sat in single file on Wednesday on a highway outside Afghanistan's second-biggest city, Kandahar, many with white-and-black Taliban flags attached to aerials, reports the Guardian citing the AFP.

Fighters manned the controls of the multi-purpose trucks – used by US, Nato and Afghan forces during Afghanistan's 20 years of war – while others clambered over the vehicles at Ayno Maina, a town on the outskirts of the city.

Pick-up trucks laden with supporters rolled past the convoy of military vehicles, some armed with heavy weapons and machine guns.

What weapons does the Taliban possess?

At least one Black Hawk helicopter has been seen flying over Kandahar in recent days, suggesting someone from the former Afghan army was at the controls as the Taliban lack qualified pilots.

Kandahar is the ethnic Pashtun heartland of the Taliban where the hardline group was founded and from where it rose to power in 1996. By 2001, when US-led forces invaded, the Taliban had seized control of most of the country.

At Kandahar cricket ground, white-bearded Taliban leaders waited in the shade in the players' dugout, reclining on armchairs behind wooden coffee tables as they waited for the parade to start.

Others sat crossed-legged on the grass, while hundreds more gathered in the terrace stand to watch.

The Taliban's secretive supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, is living in Kandahar, the group said on Sunday, after years in the shadows.

Word had spread that he would make an appearance on Wednesday, but he did not show up, leaving the city's new governor to address the crowd.

In footage posted online of the build-up to the event, another helicopter flew overhead trailing a Taliban flag as fighters in headscarves waved beneath.

A day earlier thousands of Taliban faithful had poured onto the streets of Kandahar, waving flags and shouting "God is greatest" in celebration of the final US withdrawal.

