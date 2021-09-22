Taliban names remaining ministers in Afghan caretaker gov't

BSS/XINHUA
22 September, 2021, 02:15 pm
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban&#039;s deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members at the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members at the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS

The newly-established caretaker government in Afghanistan has named remaining ministers and members, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday.

"The newly introduced members of the cabinet are professional personalities including doctors and highly educated persons, also from minorities," Mujahid told reporters at a press conference.

The newly introduced cabinet members have been appointed in line with the decree of Taliban supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, Mujahid said, adding a veteran businessman, Hajji Nurudin Azizi, has been appointed as acting minister for commerce, and Dr. Qalandar Ebad as the acting minister for public health.

Mujahid also expressed hope that the international community would give recognition to the Islamic Emirate.

At the press conference, Mujahid has rejected the presence of the hardliner Islamic State outfit, al-Qaida or other terrorist groups in Afghanistan, saying the Islamic Emirate is capable enough to smash any terrorist group and won't allow any Afghanistan soil to be used against any country.

Taliban / Afghan / Caretaker Government

