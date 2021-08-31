Taliban held three-day meeting in Kandahar, says spokesman

A member of Taliban stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The Taliban held a three-day consultative meeting of its leadership council from Saturday to Monday, the groups spokesperson posted on social media.

#خبر:

۱/۴ ـ د اسلامي امارت د رهبري شوری دري ورځنۍغونډه د عالیقدر امیرالمؤمنین په مشري ترسره شوه

په کندهار ولایت کي دافغانستان د اسلامي امارت د رهبري شوری غونډه د اسلامي امارت د زعیم عالیقدر امیرالمؤمنین شیخ الحدیث هبة الله اخندزاده صاحب په مشري تر سره شوه. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 31, 2021

"During the three-day meeting, the current political, security and social issues of the country were discussed in detail," Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

The meeting was held in Kandahar province with the supreme leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhunzada presiding over it, Mujahid added.