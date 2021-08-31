Taliban held three-day meeting in Kandahar, says spokesman
The Taliban held a three-day consultative meeting of its leadership council from Saturday to Monday, the groups spokesperson posted on social media.
"During the three-day meeting, the current political, security and social issues of the country were discussed in detail," Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.
The meeting was held in Kandahar province with the supreme leader of the Taliban Haibatullah Akhunzada presiding over it, Mujahid added.