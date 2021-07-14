Taliban flag raised above Afghanistan's border crossing with Pakistan

South Asia

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 05:15 pm

Related News

Taliban flag raised above Afghanistan's border crossing with Pakistan

In recent weeks, the militants have made rapid advances across the country, seizing a series of border posts from Afghan forces, including crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 05:15 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The Taliban are reported to have raised their flag above a key border post between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and claim it is now under their control.

Videos being shared on social media show the white flag fluttering above the Spin Boldak crossing near Kandahar, reports the BBC.

Afghan officials have denied the post has fallen, although pictures on social media show the militants chatting to Pakistani border guards.

In recent weeks, the militants have made rapid advances across the country, seizing a series of border posts from Afghan forces, including crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. It comes as the US withdraws its forces from Afghanistan ahead of an 11 September deadline set by President Joe Biden.

The Taliban - a fundamentalist Islamist militia who were pushed out of power by the US invasion 20 years ago - have also seized control of a number of key roads as they seek to cut off supply routes to major cities.

The border post dividing the Afghan town of Spin Boldak in Kandahar province on one side and the Pakistani town of Chaman on the other, is the second busiest crossing between the countries.

According to BBC correspondent Lyse Doucet, the crossing would be a major prize - symbolically and strategically - if the Taliban continue to hold it. It would give them significant customs revenue from the trade which flows back and forth and provide direct access to areas in Pakistan, where Taliban leaders and fighters are known to have been based for many years, she says.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify the reports but Pakistani officials confirmed the Taliban had taken the post. Journalists and the public have been told not to approach the border from the Pakistan side, and there is an urgent security meeting under way there, our reporter in Quetta has been told.

In a statement, the Taliban's Zabihullah Mujahid told residents and traders their "security is guaranteed".

But Afghan interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told the AFP news agency that while there had been "some movements near the border... security forces have repelled the attack".

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Pakistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

3h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1d | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident