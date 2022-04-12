Taliban establishes diplomatic ties with Russia

South Asia

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 06:53 pm

Related News

Taliban establishes diplomatic ties with Russia

China, Pakistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan have accredited the Islamic Emirate’s appointed diplomat in recent months

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 06:53 pm
Afghan Embassy in Moscow. Photo: Khaama Press
Afghan Embassy in Moscow. Photo: Khaama Press

The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan in its bid for formal recognition established diplomatic ties with Russian government, adding up to the list of at least four other neighboring countries who have previously accredited the Taliban-appointed diplomats. 

China, Pakistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan have accredited the Islamic Emirate's appointed diplomat in recent months, though all had initially refused to recognize the 8-month-old government in Afghanistan, report Khaama Press.

This came after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August, which lead the United States and other Western countries to shutting down their diplomatic posts in Kabul. They, however, have maintained contact with the group to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aids into the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday confirmed the Afghan Embassy in Moscow was handed over to the Islamic Emirates appointed diplomat, asserting they have the right to lead Afghan embassies for better services to its fellow citizen.  

"The government's envoy received credential form Moscow. We thank Russia for this move and hope to provide consular services for our compatriots in the country," said Inammullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirates, as TOLOnews quoted. 

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova regards such accomplishment a resumption of full-fledged diplomatic relation, saying it was too early to "talk about official recognition of the Taliban." 

"We regard this as a step towards the resumption of full-fledged diplomatic contract," said Zakharova, as Voice of America quoted, adding it was early to discuss full recognition of the Islamic Emirate and any further details could cause confusion among the group.

"Now is not the time to take any steps to lend credibility to the Taliban or normalize relations," the spokesperson said in response to a query from VOA. "This move sends the wrong signal to the Taliban."

The recent diplomatic ties have triggered numerous perspectives on the objective of such a move, with Russia clarifying its intention of the tie being solely for the diplomatic purposes. The Islamic Emirate, however, sees it as a milestone towards world recognition.

The Islamic Emirate has constantly persuaded in its bid to gain formal recognition from the United Nations and the world but has repeatedly faced rejection, paralyzing a number of government sectors across the country. 

Last month, Kabul embassy in Washington and its consulates in New York and Los Angeles shut down due to budget shortage and an uncertain operational status. 

 

World+Biz

Taliban / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

7h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

9h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

2h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

2h | Videos
Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds