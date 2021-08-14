Taliban claim to have captured Gardez, the 19th capital to fall

A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban has claimed that it has captured another provincial capital, Gardez, on Saturday.

If confirmed it would be the 19th of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals to fall to the militants, reports CNN.

The capture of Gardez, the capital of Paktia, comes as the Taliban advances to the national capital of Kabul.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah said that the governor's office, police headquarters, intelligence centre and all its facilities had been seized, reports CNN.

"A large number of weapons and equipment fell into the hands of Mujahideen," he tweeted.

Zabihullah said the Taliban were now advancing towards the base of the 203rd Thunder Corps, the army unit that was defending Gardez.

There's been no word from the government on the Taliban's claim, but images and video from the city show Taliban fighters on the streets.

Video also showed dozens of men running from the city's prison, reports CNN.