Taliban bans all protests where prior permission has not been granted

A member of Taliban forces stands guard as Afghan men take pictures of a vehicle from which rockets were fired, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. REUTER/Stringer

The Taliban has announced a ban on all protests in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan which have not got prior permission.

The country's new rulers have released a statement saying no one is allowed to go on to the street to protest without authorisation from the justice and interior ministry, reports the Sky News.

It added that any consequences to those who do so will be their own responsibility.