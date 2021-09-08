Taliban bans all protests where prior permission has not been granted

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 10:37 pm

The country's new rulers have released a statement saying no one is allowed to go on to the street to protest without authorisation from the justice and interior ministry

A member of Taliban forces stands guard as Afghan men take pictures of a vehicle from which rockets were fired, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. REUTER/Stringer
The Taliban has announced a ban on all protests in Kabul and other provinces in Afghanistan which have not got prior permission.

The country's new rulers have released a statement saying no one is allowed to go on to the street to protest without authorisation from the justice and interior ministry, reports the Sky News.

It added that any consequences to those who do so will be their own responsibility.

