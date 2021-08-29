Taliban ban on co-education in Afghanistan

A member of Taliban forces (L) sits on a an armoured vehicle outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban have announced a ban on co-education, journalists in Afghanistan are reporting.

Ziar Khan Yaad - a journalist for Afghan news channel Tolo News - said the acting minister of education had announced boys and girls would no longer be able to study together in universities "and will continue to study in separate classes in accordance with Islamic law", reports the BBC.

In addition, freelance journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh tweeted that the Taliban Higher Education Minister had officially banned men from teaching women.

Taliban officially announce ban on coeducation. "Men not allowed to teach girls," Taliban Higher Education Minister says.

—

This will effectively deprive girls from higher education because universities cannot afford it nor there are enough human resources.#Afghanishtan— Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) August 29, 2021

Since the Taliban takeover earlier this month, there has been widespread concern that women and girls in the country will once again be denied their human right to work and study, as was the case previously under Taliban rule.