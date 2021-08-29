Taliban ban on co-education in Afghanistan
Taliban Higher Education Minister had officially banned men from teaching women
The Taliban have announced a ban on co-education, journalists in Afghanistan are reporting.
Ziar Khan Yaad - a journalist for Afghan news channel Tolo News - said the acting minister of education had announced boys and girls would no longer be able to study together in universities "and will continue to study in separate classes in accordance with Islamic law", reports the BBC.
In addition, freelance journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh tweeted that the Taliban Higher Education Minister had officially banned men from teaching women.
Since the Taliban takeover earlier this month, there has been widespread concern that women and girls in the country will once again be denied their human right to work and study, as was the case previously under Taliban rule.