Taliban are my brothers: Former Afghan president Karzai

The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, has described the Taliban as his "brothers" in an interview with the BBC.

Karzai spoke about the future of Afghanistan calling upon the international community - including US President Biden - to help rebuild the country.

He also urged Afghans who had left the country after Western forces pulled out to come back.

During the interview, he was pressed on when girls and women would be able to go back into education and work. He said he had had conversations about this and that the Taliban has agreed they should go back.