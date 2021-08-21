Taliban abducts 150 people including Indians near Kabul airport

South Asia

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 01:26 pm

Related News

Taliban abducts 150 people including Indians near Kabul airport

Late Wednesday a spokesperson for the Taliban - which seemed to be trying to project a more moderate image - released a video of the gurudwara head saying he had been assured of safety

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 01:26 pm
Photo :NDTV
Photo :NDTV

Taliban has allegedly abducted around 15 people, including mostly Indians, from the gate of Kabul airport.

The report of abduction comes hours after an Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft managed to evacuate around 85 Indians from Kabul, reports NDTV.

The plane has landed safely in Dushanbe in Tajikistan, sources said, adding that a second (larger C-17) aircraft was on standby for further evacuations.

Sources this morning had said that the government is trying to bring as many Indians as possible into the airport at Kabul to keep them safe while it works out the evacuation logistics.

India has evacuated all embassy staff but an estimated 1,000 citizens remain in several cities in the war-torn country, and ascertaining their location and condition is proving to be a challenge, a Home Ministry official had said, since not all of them registered themselves with the embassy.

Among those are around 200 Sikhs and Hindus who have taken refuge at a gurudwara in Kabul.

Late Wednesday a spokesperson for the Taliban - which seemed to be trying to project a more moderate image - released a video of the gurudwara head saying he had been assured of safety.

The Taliban took effective control of Afghanistan on Sunday, after President Ashraf Ghani fled and the group walked into capital Kabul with no opposition. This was after a staggeringly fast rout of major cities following two decades of war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Feared for its brutal and oppressive reign two decades ago, the group has tried to present a more moderate by claiming, for instance, that women will have rights, including to education and work, and that the media will be independent and free.

But violent response to protests - several were killed after Taliban fighters opened fire - and news a female Afghan journalist has been barred from working - suggest the 'moderate' stance may not last.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Indian / abduction / KabulHasFallen / Kabul Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2d | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail

6
TBS Infograph
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding