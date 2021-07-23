Tajikistan says it's ready to take in up to 100,000 Afghan refugees

South Asia

Reuters
23 July, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 01:07 pm

Related News

Tajikistan says it's ready to take in up to 100,000 Afghan refugees

Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory in Afghanistan, which the Pentagon estimates now extends to over half of Afghanistan's district centres

Reuters
23 July, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 01:07 pm
A frontier guard stands on a bridge to Afghanistan across Panj river in Panji Poyon border outpost, south of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, May 31, 2008. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A frontier guard stands on a bridge to Afghanistan across Panj river in Panji Poyon border outpost, south of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, May 31, 2008. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tajikistan is preparing to take in up to 100,000 refugees from neighbouring Afghanistan where fighting has escalated as United States-led troops withdraw, a senior Tajik official said on Friday.

Taliban insurgents are gaining control of more and more territory in Afghanistan, which the Pentagon estimates now extends to over half of Afghanistan's district centres.

Imomali Ibrohimzoda, deputy head of Tajikistan's emergencies committee, told a briefing on Friday the former Soviet republic was already building two large warehouses to store supplies for refugees in the Khatlon and Gorno-Badakhshan provinces adjacent to the border.

A few hundred Afghan civilians fled to Tajikistan this month but the Dushanbe government says they have already returned to Afghanistan.

World+Biz

Tajikistan / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr