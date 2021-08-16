Swiss nationals evacuated from Kabul

South Asia

BSS/AFP
16 August, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 02:50 pm

Related News

Swiss nationals evacuated from Kabul

 The wealthy Alpine nation has no embassy in Afghanistan, but the foreign ministry's international development arm, the SDC, has long been present in Kabul

BSS/AFP
16 August, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Swiss nationals evacuated from Kabul

Three Swiss nationals have been successfully evacuated from the fallen Afghan capital Kabul and efforts are under way to extract their Afghan colleagues, Switzerland's foreign minister said Monday.

 "We were able to get our three employees from the SDC (Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation) office in Kabul out of the country with the help of our partners," Ignazio Cassis said in a tweet.

 "They are on their way to Switzerland."

 The wealthy Alpine nation has no embassy in Afghanistan, but the foreign ministry's international development arm, the SDC, has long been present in Kabul.

Just days before the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban, Bern announced Friday it would repatriate the three remaining Swiss SDC employees, and said some 40 local employees of the agency and their families were being offered a humanitarian visa to come to Switzerland.

"We are working flat out to evacuate the local staff under the most difficult circumstances," Cassis tweeted Monday.

World+Biz

Kabul / Swiss / KabulHasFallen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie